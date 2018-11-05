SandRidge to exit west Texas Central Basin Platform in $14.5M sale

SandRidge Energy (SD) agrees to sell its oil and gas properties in the Central Basin Platform region of the Permian Basin, together with 13.125M units of SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) to an unnamed buyer for $14.5M.

SD says the sale of nearly 1,500 wells simplifies its operations with the removal of a large population of low-rate and shut-in wells and eliminates 32% of the company's total asset retirement obligations.

SD also says it acquired certain oil and gas properties in the Mississippi Lime and NW STACK areas of Oklahoma and Kansas for $25.1M; as of September, the properties had monthly net production of 3,775 boe/day and net operating income of $1.5M/month.