National CineMedia -7.1% amid revenue miss, CEO exit

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 7.1% lower out of the open after its Q3 revenues declined and missed, and the company said its CEO was leaving.

Andrew England is stepping down from the chief executive post, and President Clifford Marks will be interim CEO effective today. The company's earnings and conference call were quickly rescheduled to this morning from a previous plan to release after hours.

Revenues dropped 5.4%, and operating income fell 15.9%, to $42.3M. OIBDA fell 14.4% to $53.6M.

Net income dipped 18% to $11.2M.

For the full year, the company's now guiding for revenue gains of 2.1-5.6% (to $435M-$450M) and reaffirms expectations for OIBDA to be flat to up 4.8% (to $205M-$215M).

