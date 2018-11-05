Provention Bio up 12% on co-development deal with Amgen

Thinly traded micro cap Provention Bio (PRVB +12.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume in early trade in response to its agreement to co-develop AMG 714 with Amgen (AMGN +0.9% ) for the treatment of patients with celiac disease that is unresponsive to a gluten-free diet. Provention has designated the product PRV-015.

Under the terms of the deal, Provention will fund and conduct a Phase 2b clinical trial and will lead the next phase of development and regulatory activities. Amgen will invest $20M in Provention, subject to conditions, and will manufacture the product. Provention will be eligible for a $150M milestone if Amgen continues development (as well as additional milestones and royalties).

AMG 714 (PRV-015) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to a pro-inflammatory protein called interleukin-15 (IL-15). Amgen initially developed it for rheumatoid arthritis, then later explored its use in celiac disease. It out-licensed it to Celimmune LLC in 2015, then acquired the company two years later after the latter completed two celiac studies.