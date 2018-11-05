DXP Enterprises rallies post Q3 results

DXP Enterprises (DXPE +11.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 22.3% Y/Y to $308.03M.

Organic sales for the quarter increased 17.5% Y/Y and acquisitions added $12.1M in sales.

Segment revenue: Service Centers of $187.8M (+16.7% Y/Y); Innovative Pumping Solutions of $76.7M (+50.2% Y/Y) & Supply Chain Services of $43.6M (+8.9% Y/Y).

Segment Operating margin: Service Centers increased 149 bps to 11.2%; Innovative Pumping Solutions increased 794 bps to 11.5% & Supply Chain Services declined 163 bps to 8.4%.

Q3 overall margins: Gross increased 75 bps to 27.3%; operating increased 287 bps to 5.5%; Adj. EBITDA increased 217 bps to 7.7% & Adj. FCF was $14.6M.

Cash & equivalents of $16M; Total debt was $249.6M & Leverage ratio of 2.7:1.0.

