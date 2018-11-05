Stocks open mixed; energy bounces with oil prices

The S&P 500 and Dow edge higher in early trading while the tech-heavy Nasdaq opens lower, as tomorrow's U.S. midterm elections keep investors' risk appetite in check; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

European bourses have turned green after early losses, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; Asian markets were battered after data showed growth in China’s service sector slipped to a 13-month low in October, with Japan's Nikkei -1.6% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., the energy ( +1.5% ), financials ( +1.2% ) and real estate ( +1% ) groups top the early leaderboard, while the information technology ( -0.7% ), consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) and communication services ( -0.3% ) sectors lag.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.9% at $63.70/bbl after the formal reinstatement of U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy sector.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 3.19% while the two-year yield remains unchanged at 2.91%.

Still ahead: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index