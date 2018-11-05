Broadcom selling Veracode to Thoma Bravo for $950M

Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire Veracode Software from Broadcom (AVGO -1.5% ) for $950M in cash.

Veracode, an application security testing specialist, is a division of the chip giant. Its platform helps security teams and software developers find security-related defects during the development process.

It's another security-related move for Thoma Bravo, which has wrapped more than 30 acquisitions of enterprise security firms to date.

The deal's expected to close in Q4.

