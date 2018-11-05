Kemper surges 4.4% after Q3 beats on strong nonstandard auto insurance

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) jumps 4.4% after Q3 adjusted net operating income of $1.59 per share beat consensus estimate of $1.30, helped by growth in its nonstandard personal automobile insurance division.
Q3 earned premiums of $1.05B rose from $598.2M a year ago.
Property & casualty earned premiums jumped 102%, or $452M in the quarter, as reported, or 14%, or $107M, as adjusted.
Nonstandard personal automobile earned premiums rose by 166%, or $409M, as reported, or 18%, or $101M, as adjusted.
Adjusted figures exclude impact of purchase accounting and include historical results of Legacy Kemper and Legacy Infinity in period before Infinity acquisition date of July 2, 2018.
Q3 property & casualty underlying combined ratio of 98.0% vs. 92.6% a year ago.
Q3 net investment income increased to $92.0M from $85.9M.
Conference call at 4:15 ET.
