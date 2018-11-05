Kemper surges 4.4% after Q3 beats on strong nonstandard auto insurance

Kemper Corp. (NYSE: KMPR ) jumps 4.4% after Q3 adjusted net operating income of $1.59 per share beat consensus estimate of $1.30, helped by growth in its nonstandard personal automobile insurance division.

Property & casualty earned premiums jumped 102%, or $452M in the quarter, as reported, or 14%, or $107M, as adjusted.

Nonstandard personal automobile earned premiums rose by 166%, or $409M, as reported, or 18%, or $101M, as adjusted.

Adjusted figures exclude impact of purchase accounting and include historical results of Legacy Kemper and Legacy Infinity in period before Infinity acquisition date of July 2, 2018.