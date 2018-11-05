Spirit MTA REIT gains 3.1% after closing

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) rises 3.1% after closing two key financings.

One is a $165M non-recourse mortgage loan, collateralized by 85 assets owned by subsidiaries of the company and leased to Shopko that are held outside of Spirit MTA's master trust.

The other is a $50M variable funding note, which the company says provides an additional source of liquidity and allows for more efficient management of the ABS liabilities within its master trust.

Net proceeds from the loan is $141.9M. The loan bears an interest rate at one-month LIBOR + 750 bps, with required scheduled principal amortization payments of $1M per month; initial term is one year with two one-year extension options.

The note has a term of three years and carries a funding rate of 210 bps over the institutional lender's specified rate that generally tracks LIBOR.

