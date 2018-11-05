Canadian Solar rejects going-private offer from CEO

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -3.6% ) sinks after rejecting an offer from CEO Shawn Qu to take the company private.

In rejecting the offer, the special committee set up by CSIQ's board cites significant changes that have occurred in the solar industry since last December's offer from Qu as well as the CEO's ability to secure the financing required to make a fully-financed offer.

Qu, the company’s largest shareholder, made an offer to buy CSIQ last December for $18.47/share at a 7% premium.