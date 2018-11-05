Family Dollar a drag for Dollar Tree

Results at Family Dollar have dragged down the overall performance of Dollar Tree (DLTR +0.1% ) and made it more difficult for the retailer to keep up with the vibrant sales growth at Dollar General (DG +0.8% ).

"At this point [Family Dollar] has been losing traffic for years. The store managers are tired, employees are tired and the energy and culture are just not there," observes Barclays analyst Karen Short on DLTR's pricey acquisition.

Shares of Dollar Tree are down 9.2% over the last 52 weeks, while Dollar General is up 40% over the same time period.