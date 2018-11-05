CohBar down 39% on suspension of early-stage study of lead NASH candidate

Thinly traded micro cap CohBar (CWBR -39% ) slumps on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 229K shares, in reaction to the suspension of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating NASH and obesity candidate CB4211. The company took action in order to address mild injection site reactions that have persisted unexpectedly.

The company says CB4211 is an analog is a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide called MOTS-c that plays a key role in regulating metabolism.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 6, at 11:00 am ET to discuss the situation.