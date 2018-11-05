Regal Beloit +3% post Q3 results; raises FY18 EPS guidance

Regal Beloit (RBC +3.7% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 8% Y/Y to $925.4M and organic sales growth rate of 5.2% Y/Y.

Sale by segments: Commercial & Industrial Systems $462.3M (+13.3% Y/Y), acquisitions, net of divestitures had a positive impact of 8.5%.; Climate Solutions $225.4M (-0.23% Y/Y); and Power Transmission Solutions $207.7M (+7.7% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 25 bps to 26.2%; operating margin declined by 351 bps to 7.5% and Adj. operating margin improved by 60 bps to 11.6%.

Segment Adj. operating margins: Commercial & Industrial Systems 8.1% up by 60 bps ; Climate Solutions 16.7% up by 50 bps ; and Power Transmission Solutions 13.6% up by 170 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $106M, compared to $86.1M a year ago. FCF was at $87.3M (133.3% of adjusted net income), compared to $70.8M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook, raised midpoint: GAAP EPS $5.11-5.21 and Adj. EPS $5.85-5.95.

