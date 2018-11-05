More on Kosmos Energy Q3 results

Kosmos Energy (KOS -5.3%) reports Q3 oil & gas sales of $243M vs. $151M last year, on sales volume of 3.3M boe, 10.5% Y/Y
Including the impact of hedging program, revenue was $58.04/boe.
Reports EBITDAX $120.5M, +5.9%
Capex was $109M, YTD expenditure of $264M.
The company ends the quarter with ~$668M of liquidity and $1,943M of net debt.
Expects to invest ~$500M-$600M in FY19.
The company to commence with inaugural dividend payment in 1Q FY19.
Previously: Kosmos Energy misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)
Previously: Kosmos Energy to abandon Suriname well after coming up dry (Oct. 10)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox