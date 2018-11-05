More on Kosmos Energy Q3 results

Kosmos Energy (KOS -5.3% ) reports Q3 oil & gas sales of $243M vs. $151M last year, on sales volume of 3.3M boe, 10.5% Y/Y

Including the impact of hedging program, revenue was $58.04/boe.

Reports EBITDAX $120.5M, +5.9%

Capex was $109M, YTD expenditure of $264M.

The company ends the quarter with ~$668M of liquidity and $1,943M of net debt.

Expects to invest ~$500M-$600M in FY19.

The company to commence with inaugural dividend payment in 1Q FY19.

Previously: Kosmos Energy misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)

