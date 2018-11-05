The Children's Place -13% after guidance update

The Children's Place (PLCE -13.1% ) falls sharply after the retailer posts a guidance update alongside an announced management change of consolidating the CFO and COO positions.

PLCE guidance: "We delivered positive comp sales every month in Q3 resulting in a positive high single digit comp for the quarter. In light of our strong performance, we are reaffirming our Q3 EPS guidance. Importantly, our inventory is in great shape as we enter Q4."

By just reaffirming Q3 EPS, the company is guiding for a range with a midpoint below the consensus estimate ($2.97 to $3.07 vs. $3.04 consensus).