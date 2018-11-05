Microsoft and Walmart will open joint engineering office

Microsoft (MSFT +0.1% ) and Walmart (WMT +1% ) are opening a joint engineering office in Austin, Texas as part of the recent five-year strategic cloud partnership.

Engineers from both companies will work to develop new internal apps that utilize Azure and migrate existing operations to the cloud.

The office, named 4.co, will open in early 2019 and will house 30 total engineers in the same building as Walmart’s emerging technologies office, which has 50 employees.

Walmart CIO Clay Johnson tells VentureBeat the two companies are working on internal chatbots using Cortana’s framework.

Microsoft already helped Walmart install IoT sensors in the refrigeration/freezer systems in over 5K U.S. stores that create an automatic ticket if temperatures drop below a certain level, which can help prevent spoilage-related losses.

The tie-up hits Amazon in the enterprise cloud services market after the e-commerce giant moved further into Walmart’s sphere with the Whole Foods acquisition.