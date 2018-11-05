PG&E +2% as Q3 profit excluding northern California fires edges higher
Nov. 05, 2018 10:48 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PG&E (PCG +1.8%) is higher despite missing Wall Street estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, as it records $18M in charges related to the wildfires in the quarter after taking $2.5B in charges in Q2.
- California's biggest utility says Q3 non-GAAP earnings from operations, which exclude items impacting comparability including legal and other costs related to the northern California wildfires, totaled $582M, or $1.13/share, vs. $578M, or $1.12/share, during the same period last year.
- PG&E says it expects to spend ~$6B on wildfire safety through 2023.
- PG&E says it is not providing guidance for 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings from operations due to the uncertainty related to the northern California wildfires but does provide 2018 IIC guidance of $1.65B-$1.82B in after-tax for costs related to 14 of the wildfires net of insurance, costs related to the Butte fire net of insurance, and other related costs.