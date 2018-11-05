Sohu.com -5.9% as revenues slide, guidance disappoints

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) has slid 5.9% on Nasdaq after its Q3 revenues dropped by double digits and guidance fell short of even low estimates.

Search ads were a lone bright spot as the rest of the business saw sharp declines.

Revenues fell 10.9% Y/Y and dropped 5% sequentially.

Gross margin dropped to 43%, down from a year-ago 49% and last quarter's 44%.

The company swung to a gain of $5M from a year-ago loss of $90M.

Revenue breakout: Brand advertising, $56.96M (down 24%); Search and search-related advertising, $255.1M (up 13.2%); Online games, $95.97M (down 27.5%).

Liquidity was $1.88B as of quarter's end.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $465M-$495M, and EPADS of -$1.15 to -$1.40.

