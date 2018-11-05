American Axle jumps after BAML upgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +6.2% ) to Neutral from Underperform following the sharp post-earnings share price decline.

The firm thinks the issues with MPG plants have been identified and sees a solid plan in place for the business as a whole.

"We would note that AXL has historically been a very good executor and very transparent with the Street, which provides us confidence that a meaningful turnaround is now underway," reads the BAML note.

A price target of $13 is set on American Axle.