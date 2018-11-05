Galectin up 10% on upcoming data presentation supporting utility of breath test in NASH

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT +9.9% ) is up modestly higher volume. Shares have rallied over 44% since touching $3.85 on October 29.

This morning, it announced that Exalenz Bioscience (OTC:EXNZF) will present data at the upcoming Liver Meeting on the utility of GALT's C-Methacetin Breath Test (MBT) in predicting decompensation in compensated NASH cirrhosis. The results will show that MBT is a better predictor that MELD score, a number based on lab tests that indicates the degree of need for a liver transplant (the higher the number, the more urgent the need), while being non-invasive and advantageous in a point-of-care setting.