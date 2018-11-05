Analyst: Match competitor could have $1.1B IPO

Match Group (MTCH -2.4% ) competitor Bumble’s IPO could value the company as low as $1.1B, below the $1.5B it was seeking earlier this year, according to Synovus Trust senior portfolio manager Dan Morgan.

Bumble is talking to banks including JPMorgan about a potential Nasdaq listing but the company has no public financial records to use for valuation estimates.

Morgan used average price/sales multiples of Spark Networks, Meet Group, and Match then applied the resulting multiple to a 2019E revenue of $283M for the valuation total.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst puts the IPO form $1.1B to $1.5B+, excluding any discounts for IPO investors.

