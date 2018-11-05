Goldman Sachs BDC +3.4% after Wells Fargo upgrades

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) +3.4% after Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform, citing "defensive attributes in senior composition and leverage headroom."

Price target to $21.75 from $20.00.

He sees "generous coverage of the 8.4% dividend yield" leads to "strong return while waiting"; estimates double-digit book return going forward.

Credit outlook likely to improve as management drives more senior exposures.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 2 buys; 4 holds; 1 underperform; average price target $21.86.

