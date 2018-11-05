Magellan launches open season for possible Cushing-to-Houston crude pipeline

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.5% ) and Navigator Energy Services say they have launched an open season to assess customer interest in transporting various grades of light crude oil and condensate from Cushing, Okla., to Houston.

MMP says the proposed Voyager pipeline would include construction of nearly 500 miles of 20-inch diameter pipeline from its Cushing terminal to its terminal in East Houston; at the destination, MMP says its Houston crude oil distribution system could further deliver the product to all refineries in the Houston and Texas City area or to crude oil export facilities.

MMP expects the potential pipeline system would have an initial capacity of at least 250K bbl/day with the ability to expand further if warranted by industry demand.