Hub Group to acquire Casestack, Inc. for $255M

Hub Group (HUBG +3% ) announced the acquisition of CaseStack, Inc., a market leader in offering retailer-driven consolidation programs for consumer packaged goods companies, for $255M in cash.

CaseStack, operates a non-asset based business model, working with transportation carriers and warehousing firms to deliver an integrated solution offering. It generated revenue of ~$242M and EBITDA of ~$22M, for 12 months ended September 30, 2018.

Hub Group expects the Transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2019.

Transaction is expected to close by early December 2018.