Changyou -4.3% as earnings beat shows mobile user declines

Game maker Changyou.com (CYOU -4.3% ), higher premarket after its Q3 earnings beat, has turned lower along with former parent Sohu.com alongside some declining user numbers on mobile games.

Revenue slipped 29% but rose 5% sequentially and topped expectations. Online game revenue accordingly fell 28% Y/Y but rose 2% sequentially.

Gross profit fell 35%, to $79M.

And the company swung to a non-GAAP profit of $54M from a year-ago loss of $5M.

Average monthly active accounts of PC games were 2.3M (flat); on mobile games, it was 3.7M, down 29% Y/Y.

Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts were 0.8M (flat) on PC games, and 0.7% (down 50%) on mobile.

Revenue breakout: Online game, $95.97M (down 27.5%); Online advertising, $4.87M (down 19.7%); Cinema advertising, $15.8M (down 34%); Internet value-added services, $1.31M (down 58%).

