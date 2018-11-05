Energy  | On the Move

Aegean Marine -28% after uncovering as much as $300M in fraud

|About: Aegean Marine Petroleum Net... (ANW)|By:, SA News Editor

Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW -28.6%) plunges after saying its latest audit finds as much as $300M of cash and assets may have been misappropriated through fraudulent activities involving over a dozen company employees.

ANw says its investigation shows the principal beneficiary of the misappropriation is Fujairah-based OilTank Engineering & Consulting, which entered into a contract several years ago with an ANW subsidiary to oversee the construction of Fujairah oil terminal facility.

Financial Times report last week said ANW is under investigation by international auditors looking into $200M in fraud involving fake transactions.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox