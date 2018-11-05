Aegean Marine -28% after uncovering as much as $300M in fraud

Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW -28.6% ) plunges after saying its latest audit finds as much as $300M of cash and assets may have been misappropriated through fraudulent activities involving over a dozen company employees.

ANw says its investigation shows the principal beneficiary of the misappropriation is Fujairah-based OilTank Engineering & Consulting, which entered into a contract several years ago with an ANW subsidiary to oversee the construction of Fujairah oil terminal facility.

A Financial Times report last week said ANW is under investigation by international auditors looking into $200M in fraud involving fake transactions.