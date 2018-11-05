Abeona in-licenses REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector for up to $580M

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO +1.2% ) inks an agreement with REGENXBIO (RGNX -5.6% ) for exclusive global rights to its NAV AAV9 vector for the treatment of four diseases: Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), Infantile Batten Disease, also known as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 1 (CLN1 Disease), and Juvenile Batten Disease, also known as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 3 (CLN3 Disease).

Under the terms of the deal, RGNX will receive $20M upfront ($10M at signing and $10M within 12 months), up to $100M in annual fees for years two - six ($20M guaranteed), up to $60M in additional milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Investors appear disappointed that RGNX did not receive a higher financial commitment in the deal considering only $40M is assured.