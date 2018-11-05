Omega Healthcare +4.7% after Q3 beats, guidance reaffirmed

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) advances 4.8% in midday trading after Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 77 cents beat the consensus by 2 cents; compares with 79 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating revenue of $221.9M increased from $219.6M a year ago and exceeded consensus by $28.1M.

Reaffirms 2018 adjusted FFO guidance range of $3.03-$3.06 per share.

Sees resolving legacy Orianna facilities in next few months with final resolution resulting in previously stated range of $32M-$38M of annual rent or rent equivalents from assets that previously constituted its Orianna portfolio.

Says CEO Taylor Pickett: "In the coming 12 months we would envision returning to our historical growth model where acquisitions meaningfully exceed dispositions.”

