Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) - $0.0300.
Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0425.
Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0440.
Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0410.
Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0345.
Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0410.
Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0440.
Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0445.
Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0510.
Payable Dec. 3; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.
