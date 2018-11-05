AngloGold +2% after seeing full-year output at top of guidance; costs, debt fall

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +2.3% ) reports Q3 production fell 15% Y/Y to 851K oz. from the same period a year ago but all-in sustaining costs fell 11% to $920/oz. and net debt tumbled 15% to $1.75B.

The miner expects full-year production to reach the upper end of its guidance range of 3.325M-3.45M oz.

AU says it has started the process of selling the Sadiola mine in Mali, a joint venture with Iamgold (IAG +0.3% ), after failing to reach agreement on the terms of an investment project with the country's government.

AU also says production at South Africa's Mponeng gold mine rose 25% Y/Y on higher grade and improved mining practices, which, with a performance from surface operations, took South African operations to a 3% higher 120K oz. at a 17% lower all-in sustaining costs of $1,026/oz.