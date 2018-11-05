ComScore to provide some measurement for Snapchat Discover

Snap (SNAP +1% ) has engaged with comScore (SCOR +0.8% ) to get some visibility into viewership for its Snapchat Discover.

That partnership is limited for now; they'll gather high-level numbers for publishers' total audience, but won't have audited numbers for specific programs.

ComScore subscribers will have access to the data beginning in mid-November; rather than showing viewership for Snapchat Discover directly, the Discover viewership will be added to publishers' aggregate totals.

Snap has faced pressure over its slow rollout of audited figures for advertisers, and this move is the latest half-step toward third-party measurement.