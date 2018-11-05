Conversionpoint Technologies to acquire Inuvo for $2.22 per share

Inuvo (INUV +170.7% ) announces definitive agreement to be acquired by ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc., a privately held eCommerce technology company for ~$75.5M in cash-and-stock transaction.

ConversionPoint is acquiring Inuvo for its patented, AI-driven consumer behavior technology. The combined company’s IP portfolio is expected to include 15 issued U.S. patents and 12 patents pending.

Inuvo shareholders will receive $0.45 per share in cash and stock valued at an estimated $1.77 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q19 and is subject to customary and other closing conditions, including a requirement that ConversionPoint raises a minimum of $36M of gross proceeds from the issuance of equity and/or debt, a portion of which will be used to fund the cash portion of the acquisition transaction.