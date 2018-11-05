Apple suppliers drop on production expansion halt

Apple suppliers are dropping after this morning’s report about halted plans for iPhone XR production expansion.

The news follows last week’s earnings miss with a soft holiday guidance and news that Apple will no longer report unit sales numbers.

On the move: Cirrus Logic (CRUS -5.4% ), Finisar (FNSR -0.2% ), II-VI (IIVI -3.8% ), Lumentum (LITE -0.7% ), Qorvo (QRVO -7.5% ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -4.3% ), STMicroelectronics (STM -4.6% ), Universal Display (OLED -4% ).

