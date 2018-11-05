Bluerock Residential Q3 boosts low end of 2018 AFFO guidance range

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.3% ) increases the low end of its 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to 68 cents from 66 cents and reaffirms the top end at 70 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share rose to 18 cents, exceeding consensus estimate of of 17 cents, from 13 cents a year ago.

Q3 property net operating income increases 52% to $24.2M form $16.0M a year ago.

Q3 occupancy of 94.5% improved from 94.2% a year ago.

Q3 average rental rate of $1,253 vs. $1,214.

Same-store revenue rises 4.8% and same-store NOI gains 4.0% Y/Y.

