Former House Intel chief urges review of Huawei, ZTE role in Sprint

Former House Intelligence Chairrman Mike Rogers -- speaking on a call set by the group Protect America's Wireless -- has called for close scrutiny of how Huawei and ZTE (ZTCOY -0.9% ) would relate to a combination of Sprint (S +1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.3% ), Bloomberg reports.

The carrier merger (ultimately reached between parent companies Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.2% ) and SoftBank (SFTBY +5.7% )) needs approval from the Committe on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to go through.

And the U.S. has considered Huawei a national security threat, and Huawei has close ties to Sprint owner SoftBank.