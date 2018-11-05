Former House Intel chief urges review of Huawei, ZTE role in Sprint

Former House Intelligence Chairrman Mike Rogers -- speaking on a call set by the group Protect America's Wireless -- has called for close scrutiny of how Huawei and ZTE (ZTCOY -0.9%) would relate to a combination of Sprint (S +1%) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.3%), Bloomberg reports.
The carrier merger (ultimately reached between parent companies Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.2%) and SoftBank (SFTBY +5.7%)) needs approval from the Committe on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to go through.
And the U.S. has considered Huawei a national security threat, and Huawei has close ties to Sprint owner SoftBank.
