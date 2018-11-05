Golar LNG says in talks with Nigeria to expand power footprint

Golar LNG (GLNG -0.7% ) is lower after reporting Q3 net income rose 82% Y/Y to $66.2M as total operating revenues net of voyage revenues rises 129% Y/Y to $98.4M vs. $91.8M analyst consensus.

GLNG says it expects a strengthening market together with the resumption of trading by the Golar Viking during December to result in further improvements to adjusted EBITDA and net cash generation in Q1 2019.

GLNG says it is in talks with Nigerian authorities about setting up a power project that could use one of its vessels to import liquefied natural gas.

The company, which hopes to expand beyond its core liquefied natural gas shipping and terminals business, also says its 50%-owned Sergipe power plant project in Brazil is on track to start operations in January 2020.