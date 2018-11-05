Moody's: Britain's digital tax would be "credit negative" for Alphabet, FB

Credit rating agency Moody’s says Britain’s proposed “digital services tax” would reduce the cash flow of tech giants for years to come and reduce the benefits from the U.S. tax cuts.

If it passes, the levy will be “credit negative” for those affected, which will include profitable companies making annual global revenues of at least £500M using UK customer data.

Moody’s says Alphabet (GOOG -3% )(GOOGL -3.1% ) and Facebook (FB -1.6% ) seem to be the primary targets of the tax.

