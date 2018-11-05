Morgan Stanley Investment Management raises $400M for fund

Morgan Stanley (MS) Expansion Capital, a growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, closes about $400M of capital commitments for North Haven Expansion Equity LP and its related funds.
Exceeds original fundraising target capital commitments by almost $100M.
Expansion Equity will focus on identifying later-stage private companies in technology and other high growth sectors, including consumer, healthcare and media.
It's the eighth of MS's private growth equity funds.
