Onxeo up 13% on encouraging early-stage data on cancer candidate AsiDNA

Thinly traded small cap Onxeo S.A. (OTC:OXNXF) is up 13% on a 15x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 282K shares, in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, DRIIV-1, evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of AsiDNA, a DNA damage response inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

10 patients received 112 intravenous infusions of AsiDNA ranging from 200 mg to 600 mg. Robust target engagement was observed as early as the second dose level, affirming its mechanism of action. Systematic exposure was observed in a dose-dependent manner.

Three patients experienced decreases in tumor proliferation rates as measured by a biomarker while one patient experienced stable cancer.

AsiDNA was generally well-tolerated at three dose levels with no serious treatment-related adverse events and no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

Phase 1b/2 studies assessing AsiDNA combined with certain chemo agents should launch in 2019.

The company says AsiDNA has shown an ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of mutation status.