Roku dips as Morgan Stanley hikes target but warns on rivals

Roku (ROKU -3.3% ) has earned a price target hike at Morgan Stanley, based on what it's accomplished to date taking charge of the over-the-top distribution market, but there are heavy headwinds.

The firm raised its target to $50 from $45; that boosted target is still below current price of $55.99, implying 11% downside. It has an Equal Weight rating.

The company's poised to benefit from the Internet-TV shift due to a leading position across consumer hardware and software, Benjamin Swinburne says, but that presents both opportunities and threats: "Roku is not alone in this market, with a steady drumbeat of larger, better capitalized competitors, leaving shares still priced too rich." Competition is "real and intensifying" from Amazon.com, Google, Apple and Comcast. (h/t Bloomberg)