Tencent will bring age checks to all games by 2019

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) will expand its age checks to all of its games as the industry faces increased government scrutiny in China.

Tencent first rolled out its age-based time limits on its popular Honor of Kings smartphone game after criticism that the game was addictive. The system limits daily play and can use facial recognition for ID checks.

The limits will come to nine other mobile games this year and expand to the rest of Tencent’s titles in 2019.

China hasn’t approved any new games since March. Tencent had to pull its week-old Monster Hunter: World game after regulators pulled the operating license and shuttered its poker title due to increasing government controls.

