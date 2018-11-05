Tech lunch break: Big Tech woes weigh on sector

The Nasdaq 100 drops 1.1% as President Trump weighs an antitrust case against Big Tech and Alphabet and Facebook face a potential British digital services tax, which Moody’s says will be “credit negative.” Apple slumps on a report the company cancelled production expansion for the iPhone XR.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) drops 1%, the S&P 500 IT index drops 1%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1.9% compared to the 1% Nasdaq drop and 0.3% gain for the S&P 500.

Related broad tech and semi ETFs: XLK, VGT, SOXL, SOXX, SMH, TECL, FTEC, USD, IYW, PSI, ROM, XSD, QTEC, RYT, SOXS, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, SSG, FTXL, JHMT, XITK, XTH.

Top stories from the morning:

