Northern Trust introduces platform providing selective hedge fund strategies

Northern Trust (NTRS +1.5% ) launches an alternatives platform to provide its wealth management clients with a source of total-portfolio risk diversification.

The ArcLine Alternatives managed account platform, developed with Lyxor Asset Management, allows qualified wealth management clients to take advantage of hedge fund opportunities through the use of dedicated managed accounts.

“This platform offers exposure to recognized hedge fund managers across a range of strategies in a highly efficient and secure manner," says Steven L. Fradkin, president of Northern Trust Wealth Management.

