Chevron extends gains on Credit Suisse upgrade after strong earnings

Chevron (CVX +3.5% ) enjoys strong gains after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $138 price target and calls the company's free cash flow and the stock's valuation "compelling."

CVX last Friday reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues and said it expects its oil and gas production to grow at the top end of its previously forecast 4%-7% range, which should yield better capital efficiency in 2018 and boost free cash flow, Credit Suisse says.

Healthier cash flow will allow CVX management to reward investors with a competitive quarterly dividend payment and potentially expand its $3B/year share buyback program, the firm says.

CVX "continues to execute on its already superior growth outlook," even as its stock trades at a "wider than normal" discount to Exxon Mobil, Credit Suisse says.