Sunstone Hotels +4.5% after plan for Q4 `catch-up' dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) rises 4.5% after the REIT says it plans to pay a Q4 "catch-up" dividend of about 35 cents-45 cents per share.

Payable in January 2019 to stockholders of record on Dec. 31, 2018.

Boosts the lower end of its year adjusted FFO guidance to $1.13 from prior guidance of $1.08; top end of the range stays the same at $1.15; compare with average analyst estimate of $1.12.

Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 27 cents to 29 cents.

Separately, SHO sells fee simple interests in Hilton North Houston and Marriott Houston for gross sale price of $33.0M.

Also enters amended and restated credit agreement for $500M revolving credit line with initial maturity date of April 14, 2023. In addition, SHO modified certain terms of $185M term loan debt, which will reduce annual interest expense on the term loans by 45 bps.

