Wells Fargo sees huge upside on Newell Brands

Wells Fargo thinks momentum in Newell Brands' (NWL +4% ) underlying business is building after digesting the company's Q3 earnings report and earnings conference call.

The WF analyst team also has its eyes on Newell Brands' plan to sell off assets.

"Management expects 'a significant amount of proceeds in the very near term,' and we still believe management’s $10B proceed target could prove conservative as it implies a low 8.4x after-tax EV/EBITDA multiple for the remaining 6 businesses up for sale," advises the firm.

Shares are rated at Outperform and are assigned an upped price target of $36 (+70% upside potential).

