Kraft Heinz stockholder reiterates call to take company private

Kraft Heinz (KHC +3.1% ) shareholder Krupa Global Investments reiterates its call for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A +4.8% ), (BRK.B +4.4% ) and 3G Capital to take the food conglomerate private for $80 a share.

KGI Chairman Pavol Krupa says Kraft Heinz's stock decline in the wake of lower-than-expected Q3 earnings supports his contention that Kraft Heinz would be more successful as a private company than as a publicly traded one.

"Mr. Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Mr. Lemann of 3G Capital are long-term thinkers who can guide Kraft Heinz through its short- and medium-term challenges to long-term success," Krupa writes in a letter to KHC's board. "Meanwhile, public investors would be able to recuperate their significant losses on what most believed was a safe dividend stock."

