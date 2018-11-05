Vale, Emirates Steel sign major iron ore pellet sourcing deal

Vale (VALE -0.6% ) says it signed a four-year contract with Emirates Steel, the largest steel producer in the United Arab Emirates, to supply iron ore pellets for steel production in Abu Dhabi; financial terms are not disclosed.

Emirates Steel has an iron ore pellet requirement of ~6M metric tons/year, which Vale says it can easily supply thanks to the plants the company owns in Brazil and Oman.

Besides securing demand from the UAE, Vale also says it believes its sales to China will continue to rise, helping the company keep prices for its highest quality ore above $90/ton in 2019 and for average quality ore at $60-$70/ton.