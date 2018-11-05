Analysts offer different views on AbbVie as shares recoup losses from Friday's reversal, up 4%

AbbVie (ABBV +4.4% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, as shares recoup a good chunk of Friday's bearish reversal of almost 6% from the intraday high of $84.42 as investors digest the company's prospects after its Q3 earnings call and the potential encroachment of biosimilars in Europe to top seller Humira.

William Blair's Katherine Xu (OUTPERFORM) is leading the cheerleaders citing near-term blockbuster-potential product launches and its attractive relative valuation. She has raised her 2018 non-GAAP EPS estimate to $7.90 from $7.85 while noting the company's 11.5% dividend raise. The price target was $127 last quarter but may have changed.

Credit Suisse's Vamil Divan is in the bearish camp (UNDERPERFORM/$79) citing the downward pressure on Humira in Europe and management's projection of a 26 - 27% drop in ex-U.S. sales next year. The outlook for Humira in the U.S. remains solid as do Imbruvica sales and gross margin assumptions.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Sam Fazeli adds that Imbruvica is will on its way to be a mega blockbuster. Upadacitinib and risankizumab should be major growth drivers as well.