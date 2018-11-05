AMC announces 500K Stubs A-List members

AMC Theaters (NYSE:AMC) announces its Stubs A-List will cross over 500K enrolled members in the next week, exceeding expectations for the end of the first full year in about 4 ½ months.

The overall AMC Stubs program has surpassed 17M member households, up from the 2.5M over two years ago.

AMC is extending A-List features to include households using a common credit card to pay for separate A-List accounts and drops the minimum age from 18 years old to 16 with a valid photo ID.

Nice dig at MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) in the release: “As a reputable operator, AMC has no desire to whipsaw its guest with frequent change, nor would it do so without providing guests reasonable advance notice.”