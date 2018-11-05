Supreme Court won't hear net neutrality challenges

The U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear challenges to Obama-era net neutrality regulations.

The Trump administration overturned the rules last year and they went out of effect in June.

Groups bringing regulation challenges before the court included the United States Telecom Association, AT&T, and The Internet & Television Association.

The FCC’s decision will still face court challenges in Washington from a group that includes the California Public Utilities Commission and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

